EP Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 167 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 17.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Nvwm LLC raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,828 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 183 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 32.5% during the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ULTA. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $520.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $630.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $565.00 to $475.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Loop Capital raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $540.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $497.61.

NASDAQ ULTA traded up $6.16 on Friday, hitting $369.46. 1,023,110 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 761,686. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.37. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $362.49 and a 52-week high of $574.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $387.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $450.37.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.19 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 58.06%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total transaction of $252,642.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,643,412.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total value of $39,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,017 shares in the company, valued at $786,791.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total value of $252,642.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,643,412.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

