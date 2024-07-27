EP Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 331 Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CCJ. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cameco by 0.3% during the first quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 75,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,280,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Cameco by 26.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. increased its stake in Cameco by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 8,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Cameco by 12.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highview Capital Management LLC DE increased its stake in Cameco by 4.4% during the first quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 5,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CCJ traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.19. The stock had a trading volume of 3,115,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,980,368. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $19.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.87 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.79. Cameco Co. has a 52-week low of $31.58 and a 52-week high of $56.24.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $470.29 million during the quarter. Cameco had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 4.60%. Analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CCJ shares. StockNews.com lowered Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Cameco from $59.00 to $60.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Cameco from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cameco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.70.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

