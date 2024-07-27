EP Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 386 Shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 386 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares International Equity Factor ETF were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $267,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:INTF traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.79. 119,098 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,216. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.30. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.81. iShares International Equity Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $24.60 and a 12 month high of $30.78.

The iShares International Equity Factor ETF (INTF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX International Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap equities in developed markets outside the US. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

