EP Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 873 Shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 873 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:XT traded up $0.91 on Friday, reaching $58.54. The company had a trading volume of 79,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,646. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 52-week low of $48.10 and a 52-week high of $61.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.1582 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.

