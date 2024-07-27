EP Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,433 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 5,340 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 80,862 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 7,075 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.55% of the company’s stock.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN FAX remained flat at $2.76 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 475,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,090,340. Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc has a twelve month low of $2.33 and a twelve month high of $2.86.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be paid a $0.0275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.96%.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

