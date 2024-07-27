Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Acquired by EntryPoint Capital LLC

EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 234.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 182,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Aew Capital Management L P grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 310,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter worth $3,724,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Equinix by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 32,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,938,000 after buying an additional 3,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix during the first quarter worth $15,187,000. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

Insider Activity at Equinix

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $812.98, for a total value of $81,298.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,341,780.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.50, for a total transaction of $1,657,035.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,212,779. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.98, for a total value of $81,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,341,780.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Equinix Trading Up 0.4 %

Equinix Announces Dividend

Shares of Equinix stock traded up $3.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $772.43. 541,016 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,784. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.68. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $677.80 and a 1-year high of $914.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $770.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $797.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $4.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 170.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Equinix from $862.00 to $859.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $669.00 to $671.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Equinix from $950.00 to $922.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Equinix in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $873.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Equinix in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $870.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $875.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on EQIX

Equinix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.