Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (TSE:AND)

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (TSE:AND – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Stifel Canada reduced their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stifel Canada analyst J. Keywood now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.47. The consensus estimate for Andlauer Healthcare Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.64 per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Andlauer Healthcare Group’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.73 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank cut shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$54.00 to C$52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$43.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$55.00 to C$52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$49.43.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Stock Up 0.9 %

AND stock opened at C$40.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.06. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a 52 week low of C$36.43 and a 52 week high of C$44.76. The stock has a market capitalization of C$789.72 million, a PE ratio of 26.85 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$38.79 and a 200 day moving average of C$40.29.

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.53 by C($0.18). Andlauer Healthcare Group had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business had revenue of C$161.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$168.50 million.

Insider Activity at Andlauer Healthcare Group

In other Andlauer Healthcare Group news, Director Ronald Martin Skelton sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.87, for a total value of C$61,309.95. 1.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Andlauer Healthcare Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.84%.

About Andlauer Healthcare Group

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.

