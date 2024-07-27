Ergo (ERG) Price Reaches $0.84 on Major Exchanges

Ergo (ERG) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 27th. Ergo has a market capitalization of $64.17 million and approximately $409,300.09 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ergo has traded 8.3% lower against the dollar. One Ergo coin can currently be purchased for $0.84 or 0.00001214 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,024.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $390.16 or 0.00565248 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00008430 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.01 or 0.00104329 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.20 or 0.00033605 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $163.53 or 0.00236916 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.48 or 0.00047048 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.13 or 0.00066838 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Ergo Profile

Ergo (CRYPTO:ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 76,598,364 coins and its circulating supply is 76,598,988 coins. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org.

Buying and Selling Ergo

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

