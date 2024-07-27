Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Hits New 12-Month High at $26.31

Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $26.31 and last traded at $25.72, with a volume of 20028 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BNP Paribas raised shares of Erste Group Bank to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th.

Get Erste Group Bank alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Erste Group Bank

Erste Group Bank Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $21.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.56, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.98.

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter. Erste Group Bank had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 11.67%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Erste Group Bank AG will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Erste Group Bank Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $1.416 per share. This is a boost from Erste Group Bank’s previous dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. Erste Group Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.51%.

Erste Group Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, and public sector customers. The company operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments. It provides mortgage and consumer loans, investment products, current accounts, savings products, and credit cards, as well as cross selling products, such as leasing, insurance, and building society products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Erste Group Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Erste Group Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.