Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) Hits New 52-Week High at $62.68

Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $62.68 and last traded at $62.27, with a volume of 163320 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Essent Group from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on Essent Group from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Essent Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Essent Group from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Essent Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.88.

Get Essent Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Essent Group

Essent Group Trading Up 1.2 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.58. The firm has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.11.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.14. Essent Group had a net margin of 61.40% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The firm had revenue of $298.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Essent Group Ltd. will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Essent Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Vijay Bhasin sold 11,188 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total value of $672,846.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 199,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,989,450.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 2,500 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total value of $140,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,521,525.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Vijay Bhasin sold 11,188 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total transaction of $672,846.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 199,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,989,450.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Essent Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,917,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $709,229,000 after buying an additional 440,385 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Essent Group by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,025,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,326,000 after buying an additional 258,246 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Essent Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,496,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,938,000 after buying an additional 25,483 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Essent Group by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,247,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,220,000 after buying an additional 120,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Essent Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,678,000. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Essent Group

(Get Free Report)

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services, as well as risk management products and title insurance and settlement services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Essent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.