Eurazeo SE (OTCMKTS:EUZOF) Short Interest Down 80.6% in July

Eurazeo SE (OTCMKTS:EUZOF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 80.6% from the June 30th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days.
Eurazeo Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS EUZOF remained flat at $58.64 during midday trading on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.64 and a 200 day moving average of $58.64. Eurazeo has a 1-year low of $58.64 and a 1-year high of $58.64.
Eurazeo Company Profile
