Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a growth of 262.5% from the June 30th total of 3,200 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 19,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Euro Tech in a report on Sunday, July 21st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th.
Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited primarily distributes water treatment equipment, laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits and related supplies, and power generation equipment to commercial customers, and governmental agencies in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering.
