Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 330,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,979 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Evergy were worth $17,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EVRG. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Evergy by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 3,482 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Evergy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Evergy by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 65,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after buying an additional 4,655 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 78,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,116,000 after acquiring an additional 18,555 shares during the period. 87.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Evergy alerts:

Evergy Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:EVRG traded up $0.42 on Friday, reaching $56.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,610,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,368,896. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.81 and a 200 day moving average of $52.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.60. Evergy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.92 and a 12-month high of $61.15.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.07). Evergy had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a $0.6425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $2.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EVRG shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Evergy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Evergy in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Evergy from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Evergy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.83.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Evergy

About Evergy

(Free Report)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.