Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) to Issue $0.28 Quarterly Dividend

Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the business services provider on Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th.

Exponent has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Exponent has a payout ratio of 54.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Exponent to earn $2.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.6%.

Get Exponent alerts:

Exponent Stock Down 0.6 %

EXPO opened at $105.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.26 and a beta of 0.65. Exponent has a twelve month low of $64.61 and a twelve month high of $108.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Exponent ( NASDAQ:EXPO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $132.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.83 million. Exponent had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exponent will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of Exponent in a research note on Friday.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Exponent

Insider Buying and Selling at Exponent

In other news, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.83, for a total value of $670,810.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 80,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,737,505.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Bradley A. James sold 3,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $335,160.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,850. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.83, for a total transaction of $670,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 80,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,737,505.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,067 shares of company stock worth $4,734,995 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exponent Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.