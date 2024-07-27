Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRCOY) Short Interest Up 54.3% in July

Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRCOY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,400 shares, a growth of 54.3% from the June 30th total of 38,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Fast Retailing Price Performance
Shares of Fast Retailing stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,161. Fast Retailing has a 52-week low of $20.75 and a 52-week high of $32.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.22.
About Fast Retailing
