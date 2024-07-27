Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRCOY) Short Interest Up 54.3% in July

Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRCOY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,400 shares, a growth of 54.3% from the June 30th total of 38,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of Fast Retailing stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,161. Fast Retailing has a 52-week low of $20.75 and a 52-week high of $32.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.22.

Fast Retailing Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an apparel designer and retailer in Japan and internationally. The company operates through UNIQLO Japan, UNIQLO International, GU, and Global Brands segments. It manufactures and retails clothing for men, women, children, and babies, as well as offers shoes and other goods and items.

