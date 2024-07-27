Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Sets New 1-Year High on Strong Earnings

Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $99.98 and last traded at $99.08, with a volume of 374159 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.53.

The conglomerate reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $490.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.74 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 11.16%. Federal Signal’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS.

Federal Signal Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, William Blair began coverage on Federal Signal in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Federal Signal

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Federal Signal in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Federal Signal by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 638 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Federal Signal by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 793 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Federal Signal by 223.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 893 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Federal Signal in the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Federal Signal Trading Up 3.0 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.21. The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.56 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

Further Reading

