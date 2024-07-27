Fetch.ai Trading 13.7% Lower This Week (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 27th. Over the last week, Fetch.ai has traded down 13.7% against the dollar. Fetch.ai has a total market cap of $1.34 billion and approximately $111.21 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be purchased for $1.27 or 0.00001859 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.07 or 0.00041195 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00008294 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.75 or 0.00014304 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00009335 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0909 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00004750 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000102 BTC.

About Fetch.ai

Fetch.ai (FET) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 2,630,547,141 coins and its circulating supply is 1,054,456,327 coins. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch.ai. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

