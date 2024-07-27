Firm Capital American Realty Prtnrs (CVE:FCA) Stock Price Down 26.8%

Firm Capital American Realty Prtnrs Corp (CVE:FCA – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 26.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$7.17 and last traded at C$7.17. 1,800 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 44% from the average session volume of 1,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners downgraded Firm Capital American Realty Prtnrs from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th.

Firm Capital American Realty Prtnrs Trading Down 26.8 %

About Firm Capital American Realty Prtnrs

The stock has a market cap of C$49.72 million and a PE ratio of 11.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.17 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.17.

Firm Capital American Realty Partners Corp. focuses on capital partnership investing in the U.S. income producing real estate and mortgage debt investments. It intends to acquire income producing U.S. real estate assets in the United States; and create a real estate debt and equity lending platform, which focuses on providing bridge mortgage loans and joint venture capital.

