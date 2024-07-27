First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.14, Zacks reports. First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 15.66%. The business had revenue of $65.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.73 million.

First Business Financial Services Stock Up 5.1 %

NASDAQ FBIZ traded up $2.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.69. 19,837 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,069. First Business Financial Services has a 1-year low of $28.35 and a 1-year high of $45.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $378.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.83.

First Business Financial Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Business Financial Services

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other First Business Financial Services news, Director William Kent Lorenz sold 1,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.51, for a total transaction of $46,415.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,440.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered First Business Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

About First Business Financial Services

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals in Wisconsin, Kansas, and Missouri.

Featured Stories

