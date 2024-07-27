First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Announces Earnings Results

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $50.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $44.91 by $5.96, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 18.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $52.60 earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ FCNCA traded up $59.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2,110.45. The company had a trading volume of 163,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,264. The stock has a market cap of $30.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.83. First Citizens BancShares has a 12 month low of $1,274.91 and a 12 month high of $2,112.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,736.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,625.65.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.64%.
FCNCA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on First Citizens BancShares from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,650.00 target price (up previously from $1,600.00) on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Barclays increased their target price on First Citizens BancShares from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,005.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised First Citizens BancShares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,900.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, First Citizens BancShares presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,893.55.
First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.
