First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.72, Zacks reports. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 5.27%. The business had revenue of $81.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share.

First Internet Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ INBK traded up $3.19 on Friday, reaching $39.10. 92,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,827. The firm has a market cap of $338.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.72. First Internet Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $14.11 and a fifty-two week high of $39.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

First Internet Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Hovde Group lifted their price objective on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.25.

First Internet Bancorp Company Profile

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and municipal banking products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, commercial deposit, savings, money market, and Banking-as-a-Service brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

