First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.72, Zacks reports. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 5.27%. The business had revenue of $81.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share.
First Internet Bancorp Stock Performance
NASDAQ INBK traded up $3.19 on Friday, reaching $39.10. 92,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,827. The firm has a market cap of $338.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.72. First Internet Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $14.11 and a fifty-two week high of $39.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.
First Internet Bancorp Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.63%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
First Internet Bancorp Company Profile
First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and municipal banking products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, commercial deposit, savings, money market, and Banking-as-a-Service brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
