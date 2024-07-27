First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) Announces Earnings Results

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.10), Zacks reports. First Merchants had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The firm had revenue of $267.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS.

First Merchants Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FRME traded up $0.92 on Friday, reaching $41.35. The company had a trading volume of 327,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,640. First Merchants has a twelve month low of $25.70 and a twelve month high of $42.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Get First Merchants alerts:

First Merchants Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. This is a boost from First Merchants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. First Merchants’s payout ratio is currently 40.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on FRME. StockNews.com upgraded First Merchants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Stephens boosted their target price on First Merchants from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on First Merchants from $41.00 to $42.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Read Our Latest Report on FRME

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other First Merchants news, Director Patrick J. Fehring sold 23,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total value of $778,159.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 122,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,989,172.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

First Merchants Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. The company offers a range of financial services, including time, savings, and demand deposits; and consumer, commercial, agri-business, public finance, and real estate mortgage loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Merchants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Merchants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.