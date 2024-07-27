First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) Announces Earnings Results

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.10), Zacks reports. First Merchants had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The firm had revenue of $267.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS.
First Merchants Stock Up 2.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:FRME traded up $0.92 on Friday, reaching $41.35. The company had a trading volume of 327,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,640. First Merchants has a twelve month low of $25.70 and a twelve month high of $42.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.
First Merchants Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. This is a boost from First Merchants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. First Merchants’s payout ratio is currently 40.35%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other First Merchants news, Director Patrick J. Fehring sold 23,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total value of $778,159.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 122,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,989,172.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.
First Merchants Company Profile
First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. The company offers a range of financial services, including time, savings, and demand deposits; and consumer, commercial, agri-business, public finance, and real estate mortgage loans.
