First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) PT Raised to $45.00 at Stephens

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME – Free Report) had its price target increased by Stephens from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

FRME has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on First Merchants from $41.00 to $42.50 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded First Merchants from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $42.50.

First Merchants Stock Performance

Shares of FRME stock opened at $41.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.04. First Merchants has a 12 month low of $25.70 and a 12 month high of $42.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $153.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.95 million. First Merchants had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 9.20%. Equities research analysts expect that First Merchants will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Merchants Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from First Merchants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Merchants

In related news, Director Patrick J. Fehring sold 23,936 shares of First Merchants stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total transaction of $778,159.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 122,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,989,172.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Merchants

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in First Merchants by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,571,539 shares of the bank’s stock worth $243,673,000 after acquiring an additional 32,126 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in First Merchants by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,074,407 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,001,000 after purchasing an additional 211,113 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Merchants by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 978,469 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,282,000 after purchasing an additional 89,816 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 853,075 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,632,000 after purchasing an additional 11,842 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of First Merchants by 4,586.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 700,711 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,982,000 after buying an additional 685,758 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.92% of the company’s stock.

First Merchants Company Profile

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. The company offers a range of financial services, including time, savings, and demand deposits; and consumer, commercial, agri-business, public finance, and real estate mortgage loans.

