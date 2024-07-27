First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Receives $272.72 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-five research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $273.96.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FSLR shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on First Solar from $224.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on First Solar from $248.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on First Solar from $359.00 to $356.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on First Solar from $187.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded First Solar from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $227.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

In other First Solar news, Director Richard D. Chapman sold 3,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.48, for a total value of $602,869.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,051.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other First Solar news, Director Richard D. Chapman sold 3,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.48, for a total value of $602,869.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,051.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 16,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.69, for a total value of $4,409,049.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,652 shares in the company, valued at $8,419,797.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 51,153 shares of company stock valued at $12,540,428 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in First Solar during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSLR stock opened at $226.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.41. First Solar has a 1 year low of $129.21 and a 1 year high of $306.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $247.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.44.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $794.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.19 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 28.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that First Solar will post 13.58 EPS for the current year.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

