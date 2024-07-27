First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Shares Purchased by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,781 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $1,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mendel Capital Management LLC increased its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 3,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,227,000. Holistic Financial Partners increased its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 104,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,343,000 after purchasing an additional 6,694 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 86,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,896,000 after purchasing an additional 8,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ABLE Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC now owns 214,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,171,000 after acquiring an additional 3,444 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FTCS traded up $0.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $86.47. 311,572 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 332,455. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a twelve month low of $71.11 and a twelve month high of $87.06. The stock has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.2843 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

