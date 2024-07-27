First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FLN) Short Interest Update

First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FLN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 76.9% from the June 30th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 12,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund by 6.2% in the second quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saxon Interests Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $392,000.

Get First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FLN traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.90. 3,490 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,333. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.53 and its 200-day moving average is $19.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.09. First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund has a 52-week low of $16.89 and a 52-week high of $21.07.

First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.3805 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund (FLN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Latin America index. The fund tracks an index of Latin American firms screened based on a proprietary methodology, using various factors and weighted in tiers. FLN was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.