FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FSV) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. FirstService had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. FirstService’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis.

FirstService Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FSV traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $175.63. 119,650 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,894. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 86.95 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.32. FirstService has a 1-year low of $134.77 and a 1-year high of $177.46.

FirstService Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is 49.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FSV shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of FirstService from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of FirstService from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of FirstService from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FirstService presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.60.

About FirstService

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

