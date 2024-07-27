FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FSV) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. FirstService had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis.

FirstService Trading Up 0.7 %

FSV traded up $1.26 on Friday, hitting $175.63. The company had a trading volume of 119,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,894. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $153.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.32. The firm has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.95 and a beta of 1.05. FirstService has a 1 year low of $134.77 and a 1 year high of $177.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

FirstService Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of FirstService from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on FirstService from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on FirstService from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $188.60.

About FirstService

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

