Fiserv (NYSE:FI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Fiserv had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Fiserv updated its FY24 guidance to $8.65 to $8.80 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 8.650-8.800 EPS.

Fiserv Trading Up 2.5 %

NYSE FI traded up $3.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $159.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,345,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,515,755. Fiserv has a 52-week low of $109.11 and a 52-week high of $162.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.92.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Insider Activity at Fiserv

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.86, for a total value of $3,716,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,350,427.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total transaction of $416,528.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,213,329.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.86, for a total transaction of $3,716,640.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,350,427.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,800 shares of company stock worth $7,696,448. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FI has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $178.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Fiserv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $154.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.19.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fiserv

About Fiserv

(Get Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.