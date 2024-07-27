Fiserv (NYSE:FI) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 8.650-8.800 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 8.710. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Fiserv also updated its FY24 guidance to $8.65 to $8.80 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FI shares. B. Riley increased their target price on Fiserv from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Fiserv from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price target on Fiserv from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Fiserv from $178.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Fiserv from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $154.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiserv currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $170.19.

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $159.94 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $151.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.84. The stock has a market cap of $93.58 billion, a PE ratio of 29.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Fiserv has a 12-month low of $109.11 and a 12-month high of $162.47.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 17.45%. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fiserv will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.86, for a total transaction of $3,716,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,350,427.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.86, for a total value of $3,716,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,350,427.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total value of $416,528.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,213,329.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,800 shares of company stock valued at $7,696,448 in the last 90 days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

