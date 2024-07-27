Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.300-2.500 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.380. The company issued revenue guidance of $25.4 billion-$26.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $25.8 billion. Flex also updated its FY25 guidance to $2.30-2.50 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FLEX shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Flex from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered Flex from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Flex from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum raised Flex from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Flex from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $38.40.

Shares of FLEX stock opened at $32.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.59. Flex has a 52 week low of $21.84 and a 52 week high of $34.12. The company has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.12.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 3.54%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Flex will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Flex news, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 37,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total value of $1,163,421.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,057,473 shares in the company, valued at $64,398,904.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Flex news, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 14,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total value of $418,261.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 163,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,688,744.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 37,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total value of $1,163,421.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,057,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,398,904.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 804,542 shares of company stock worth $25,147,972 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

