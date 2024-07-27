Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NASDAQ:ASET) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NASDAQ:ASET – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 37.5% from the June 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund stock. Bath Savings Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NASDAQ:ASET – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000. Bath Savings Trust Co owned about 1.91% of Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund Stock Performance

Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 718 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,256. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.72 and its 200 day moving average is $30.45. Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund has a 1-year low of $26.98 and a 1-year high of $31.69.

Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund Increases Dividend

Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.3067 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This is a positive change from Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund’s previous dividend of $0.09.

The FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (ASET) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is a fund-of-funds that gives investors diversified global exposure to real assets. ASET was launched on Nov 23, 2015 and is managed by FlexShares.

