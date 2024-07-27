Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $11.69

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.69 and last traded at $11.69, with a volume of 1 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.92.

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.76. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07 and a beta of -0.54.

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The transportation company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $228.39 million for the quarter.

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft Increases Dividend

About Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.2292 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. This is a boost from Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft’s previous dividend of $0.13.

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and operation of civil airports and related facilities in Austria. The company operates through five segments: Airport, Handling & Security Services, Retail & Properties, Malta, and Other. It manages the Vienna airport.

