FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FLYLF) Short Interest Down 76.9% in July

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FLYLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a drop of 76.9% from the June 30th total of 34,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.37. FLYHT Aerospace Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.22 and a twelve month high of $0.69.
FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Company Profile
