FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FLYLF) Short Interest Down 76.9% in July

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FLYLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a drop of 76.9% from the June 30th total of 34,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.37. FLYHT Aerospace Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.22 and a twelve month high of $0.69.

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Company Profile

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. provides real-time communications with aircrafts for the aerospace industry. It offers AFIRS, an automated flight information reporting system that is an aircraft satcom/interface device, which enables cockpit voice communications, real-time aircraft state analysis, and the transmission of aircraft data while inflight; TAMDAR, a tropospheric airborne meteorological data reporting system that deliver airborne weather and humidity data in real-time; FLYHT-WVSS-II, a mounted aircraft sensor that detects and reports water vapour; AFIRS Edge, provides AID functions to supply aircraft's data to the flight deck for EFB applications; FleetWatch, offers configurable fleet situational awareness platform; FuelSense, provides insight to an airline's management and usage of fuel; and ClearPort, a clear view into the status of an aircraft.

