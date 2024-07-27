Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Fortune Brands Innovations had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Fortune Brands Innovations updated its FY24 guidance to $4.25-$4.35 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 4.250-4.350 EPS.

Fortune Brands Innovations Stock Up 9.1 %

FBIN traded up $6.57 on Friday, hitting $78.74. The company had a trading volume of 3,359,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,580,916. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.83. Fortune Brands Innovations has a 12-month low of $54.10 and a 12-month high of $84.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.52.

Get Fortune Brands Innovations alerts:

Fortune Brands Innovations Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Fortune Brands Innovations’s payout ratio is currently 29.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.11.

Read Our Latest Report on FBIN

Fortune Brands Innovations Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.