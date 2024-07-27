Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 2,336,559 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 221% from the previous session’s volume of 728,893 shares.The stock last traded at $28.82 and had previously closed at $29.09.

Franklin FTSE Japan ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin FTSE Japan ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 163,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,580,000 after buying an additional 26,297 shares during the last quarter. Kensington Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,865,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 91,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,227,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,990,000.

About Franklin FTSE Japan ETF

The Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (FLJP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Japan RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of Japanese equities. FLJP was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

