Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Has $330,000 Position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lowered its holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Free Report) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,776 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the first quarter worth $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 107.5% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 153.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 529.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 17.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 20th.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of TLK traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.18. 201,435 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 468,971. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Perusahaan Perseroan has a 1-year low of $16.62 and a 1-year high of $26.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.47 and a 200-day moving average of $21.61.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $1.1116 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.55%.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Company Profile

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides information and communications technology, and telecommunications network services worldwide. The company operates through mobile, consumer, enterprise, Wholesale and International Business, and Other segments. The Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, value added services, and mobile broadband services.

