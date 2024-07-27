Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Purchases New Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 909.2% in the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 32,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,988,000 after acquiring an additional 29,032 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 505,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,900,000 after acquiring an additional 17,903 shares in the last quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1,032.5% in the 1st quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 28,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 25,719 shares in the last quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC now owns 308,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,698,000 after acquiring an additional 7,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance
SCHG stock traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $98.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,464,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,412,882. The company has a market capitalization of $28.74 billion, a PE ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.80 and a 200 day moving average of $93.36. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $69.78 and a 12 month high of $105.74.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Why Call Options Volume for These 2 Stocks Spiked Together
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.