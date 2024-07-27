Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Purchases New Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 909.2% in the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 32,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,988,000 after acquiring an additional 29,032 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 505,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,900,000 after acquiring an additional 17,903 shares in the last quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1,032.5% in the 1st quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 28,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 25,719 shares in the last quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC now owns 308,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,698,000 after acquiring an additional 7,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

SCHG stock traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $98.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,464,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,412,882. The company has a market capitalization of $28.74 billion, a PE ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.80 and a 200 day moving average of $93.36. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $69.78 and a 12 month high of $105.74.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.