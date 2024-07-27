Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Raises Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 106,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,296 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 0.8% of Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $21,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 132.8% in the fourth quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 227.1% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:JPM traded up $3.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $212.24. The company had a trading volume of 8,027,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,013,996. The firm has a market capitalization of $609.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $202.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.60. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.19 and a fifty-two week high of $217.56.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $1.93. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 20.32%. The firm had revenue of $50.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 15,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.66, for a total transaction of $3,078,225.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 585,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,465,006.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 15,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.66, for a total value of $3,078,225.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 585,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,465,006.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.64, for a total value of $984,853.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 217,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,087,847.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,343 shares of company stock valued at $14,137,789 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $212.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.89.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on JPM

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.