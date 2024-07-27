Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Sells 1,806 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lowered its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 23.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,806 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UL. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in Unilever in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Unilever in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have recently commented on UL. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Unilever in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Unilever from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.33.
Unilever Price Performance
NYSE:UL traded up $1.65 on Friday, hitting $60.73. The company had a trading volume of 8,462,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,458,220. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.86. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $46.16 and a 52 week high of $60.89.
Unilever Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.4773 dividend. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%.
About Unilever
Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.
