Frontier (FRONT) Tops One Day Volume of $11.21 Million

Frontier (FRONT) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 27th. Over the last seven days, Frontier has traded 14.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Frontier token can now be bought for about $0.86 or 0.00001255 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Frontier has a total market cap of $31.58 million and $11.21 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000268 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000019 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
Frontier Token Profile
Frontier’s launch date was September 15th, 2020. Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,600,000 tokens. The official message board for Frontier is blog.frontierwallet.com. Frontier’s official Twitter account is @frontierdotxyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. Frontier’s official website is frontier.xyz.
Buying and Selling Frontier
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frontier directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frontier should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Frontier using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
