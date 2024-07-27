FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI) Upgraded to Buy at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $132.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $69.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on FTAI Aviation from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on FTAI Aviation from $90.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on FTAI Aviation in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised FTAI Aviation to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FTAI Aviation presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $104.23.

FTAI opened at $112.63 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.13 and a 200 day moving average of $73.34. FTAI Aviation has a 52-week low of $31.73 and a 52-week high of $115.00. The stock has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.93 and a beta of 2.03.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $326.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.07 million. FTAI Aviation had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a positive return on equity of 156.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that FTAI Aviation will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other FTAI Aviation news, CEO Joseph P. Jr. Adams purchased 59,000 shares of FTAI Aviation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $82.00 per share, with a total value of $4,838,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 197,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,185,324. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTAI. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation during the first quarter valued at approximately $274,052,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in FTAI Aviation by 90.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,858,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,643,000 after buying an additional 1,359,302 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in FTAI Aviation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,039,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in FTAI Aviation by 1,488.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 867,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,415,000 after buying an additional 813,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new position in FTAI Aviation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

