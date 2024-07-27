Gabelli Funds LLC Acquires 55,000 Shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO)

Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Free Report) (TSE:ELD) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,020,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Eldorado Gold were worth $28,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Eldorado Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Tobam bought a new position in Eldorado Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EGO shares. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from $18.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Eldorado Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eldorado Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Eldorado Gold Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE EGO traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.01. 1,138,917 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,093,061. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 2.52. Eldorado Gold Co. has a one year low of $8.30 and a one year high of $17.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.09.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $297.14 million during the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 15.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Eldorado Gold Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

