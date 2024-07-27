Gabelli Funds LLC Buys 110,586 Shares of Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Free Report) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,392,897 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,586 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.37% of Liberty Global worth $23,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LBTYA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Liberty Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,550,000. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the fourth quarter worth about $52,943,000. Lancaster Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the fourth quarter worth about $42,843,000. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 375.4% in the first quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 2,744,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 109.4% in the fourth quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 1,789,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,799,000 after acquiring an additional 934,887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LBTYA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Liberty Global from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Liberty Global from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.58.

Liberty Global Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LBTYA traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.40. 3,336,783 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,048,769. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. Liberty Global Ltd. has a 52 week low of $15.01 and a 52 week high of $20.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.68.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 10.57% and a negative net margin of 27.03%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.59) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Liberty Global Ltd. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

Liberty Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

Featured Articles

