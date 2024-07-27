Gabelli Funds LLC Buys 324,147 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) by 245.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 456,147 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 324,147 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.25% of Catalent worth $25,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Catalent by 79.4% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Catalent during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Catalent during the first quarter worth $52,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Catalent during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Catalent during the fourth quarter worth $46,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Catalent

In other news, CFO Matti Masanovich sold 2,993 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total value of $169,822.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,871 shares in the company, valued at $1,921,840.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Matti Masanovich sold 2,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total transaction of $169,822.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,871 shares in the company, valued at $1,921,840.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ricky Hopson sold 1,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $76,018.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,678.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CTLT. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $63.50 target price on shares of Catalent in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Catalent in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Catalent from $47.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $63.50 price target on shares of Catalent in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.65.

Catalent Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE CTLT traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.68. 3,004,922 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,818,650. Catalent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.80 and a 52-week high of $60.20. The firm has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a PE ratio of -9.62, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Catalent had a negative net margin of 26.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.73%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

Featured Articles

