Gabelli Funds LLC Cuts Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 870 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $4,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 7.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,776,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,978,218,000 after buying an additional 3,536,913 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,397,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,105,994,000 after buying an additional 4,251,371 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,643,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,238,559,000 after buying an additional 2,530,119 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 8,429,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,082,646,000 after buying an additional 1,621,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $839,259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO Mayur Kapani sold 395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.13, for a total transaction of $55,746.35. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 64,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,098,792.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Mayur Kapani sold 395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.13, for a total transaction of $55,746.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 64,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,098,792.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.57, for a total transaction of $305,070.19. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,882,209.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,992 shares of company stock worth $9,197,801 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ICE shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $164.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $150.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.07.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

ICE traded up $1.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $151.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,066,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,815,487. The firm has a market cap of $86.61 billion, a PE ratio of 34.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.06. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $104.49 and a one year high of $151.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.48. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 24.24% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Intercontinental Exchange

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

