Gabelli Funds LLC Cuts Stake in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its stake in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 141,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $17,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Sarl raised its holdings in Churchill Downs by 48.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 15,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after buying an additional 5,099 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Churchill Downs by 7.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,560,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,881,000 after buying an additional 177,900 shares during the period. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. grew its position in Churchill Downs by 24.8% in the first quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 203,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,140,000 after acquiring an additional 40,359 shares in the last quarter. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Churchill Downs in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,822,000. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in Churchill Downs in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Paul C. Varga acquired 3,800 shares of Churchill Downs stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $130.22 per share, with a total value of $494,836.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,763,618.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.13% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Downs Stock Performance

Shares of Churchill Downs stock traded up $4.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $142.58. 814,384 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 496,909. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $137.50 and its 200 day moving average is $128.10. The stock has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of 31.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.57. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 12 month low of $106.45 and a 12 month high of $146.64.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $890.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.59 million. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 47.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on CHDN shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Churchill Downs has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CHDN

About Churchill Downs

(Free Report)

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; and casino gaming.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.