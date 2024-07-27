Gabelli Funds LLC Has $3.69 Million Stock Holdings in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Free Report) by 19.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,950 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 11,442 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Silicon Motion Technology were worth $3,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 154.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 548 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,527 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the fourth quarter worth $178,000. 78.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SIMO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised Silicon Motion Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.13.

Silicon Motion Technology Trading Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ:SIMO traded up $1.40 on Friday, reaching $70.08. 625,503 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 310,213. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a 1-year low of $49.50 and a 1-year high of $85.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.62 and its 200-day moving average is $74.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.86.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $189.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.23 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Silicon Motion Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.07%.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

Further Reading

