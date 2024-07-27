Gabelli Funds LLC Has $4.76 Million Holdings in Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU)

Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU – Free Report) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 340,876 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,168 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.21% of Manchester United worth $4,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MANU. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its position in Manchester United by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Manchester United by 912.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. TIG Advisors LLC grew its position in Manchester United by 113.0% during the 4th quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 29,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 15,539 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Manchester United during the 4th quarter worth approximately $344,000. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC bought a new stake in Manchester United during the 1st quarter worth approximately $279,000. 23.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Manchester United alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on MANU. StockNews.com upgraded Manchester United to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Manchester United from $16.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Manchester United Trading Down 0.4 %

MANU traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.03. The stock had a trading volume of 289,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,826. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.47 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.61. Manchester United plc has a 52 week low of $13.50 and a 52 week high of $24.60.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 10th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $173.36 million during the quarter. Manchester United had a negative net margin of 11.79% and a negative return on equity of 45.59%. On average, equities analysts predict that Manchester United plc will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Manchester United Profile

(Free Report)

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. It operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. The company develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MANU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Manchester United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manchester United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.