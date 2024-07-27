Gabelli Funds LLC Increases Stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 364,636 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.28% of Henry Schein worth $27,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,432,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,425,000 after buying an additional 260,537 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 144.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,637,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556,831 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 2,284,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,947,000 after purchasing an additional 333,855 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC increased its stake in Henry Schein by 28.5% in the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,755,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,552,000 after purchasing an additional 388,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Henry Schein during the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,715,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HSIC. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $81.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Friday, June 21st. UBS Group decreased their target price on Henry Schein from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Henry Schein from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.67.

NASDAQ:HSIC traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,079,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,274,344. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.88. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.01 and a 12-month high of $82.63.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

